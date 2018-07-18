WESTERN Australian grain growers will be able to outline priority production, research, development and extension (RD&E) issues they face in their local area to leading industry decision-makers in coming weeks.

The Grains Research and Development Corporation’s (GRDC) Western Regional Panel is hitting the road for its annual tours to catch up with growers, advisers and other industry stakeholders and hear first-hand about on-the-ground challenges and opportunities.

This year, panel members, GRDC program managers and local staff will travel through the Kwinana West port zone from Monday, July 30 to Thursday, August 2 and then across the Albany region in September.

GRDC Panel chairman Peter Roberts said the annual tours were an integral part of the organisation’s system for collecting grower and stakeholder feedback about where and how grain levies were best invested in the Western region.

“GRDC invests in WA-relevant RD&E projects each year to address key issues impacting on sustainable grower profitability,” Mr Roberts said.

“These include farming systems and rotations, agronomy of cereal and grain legumes, soil amelioration, crop nutrition, weeds, frost, disease and pests.”

The upcoming GRDC Western Regional Panel tour through the Kwinana West port zone will include visits to:

p York, Greenhills, Quairading and Bulyee to meet with growers and advisers

p An early sown frost trial site with GRDC investment

p The Western Australian No-Tillage Farmers Association field day site to view long-term trials

p Goomalling and Brookton to catch up with local Regional Cropping Solutions Network (RCSN) group members

p Wheat National Variety Trials (NVT) sites and

p The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development research facility at Northam.

This tour will be followed by a second Western Regional Panel tour through the high rainfall zone in the Albany port zone in September, which will also include a series of grower and adviser meetings and visits to research and trial sites with GRDC investments.