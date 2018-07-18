 

Tour to unravel grains research needs

18 Jul, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Members of GRDC's Western Regional Panel touring parts of WA in 2017. Similar tours will commence from Monday, July 30.
Members of GRDC's Western Regional Panel touring parts of WA in 2017. Similar tours will commence from Monday, July 30.

WESTERN Australian grain growers will be able to outline priority production, research, development and extension (RD&E) issues they face in their local area to leading industry decision-makers in coming weeks.

The Grains Research and Development Corporation’s (GRDC) Western Regional Panel is hitting the road for its annual tours to catch up with growers, advisers and other industry stakeholders and hear first-hand about on-the-ground challenges and opportunities.

This year, panel members, GRDC program managers and local staff will travel through the Kwinana West port zone from Monday, July 30 to Thursday, August 2 and then across the Albany region in September.

GRDC Panel chairman Peter Roberts said the annual tours were an integral part of the organisation’s system for collecting grower and stakeholder feedback about where and how grain levies were best invested in the Western region.

“GRDC invests in WA-relevant RD&E projects each year to address key issues impacting on sustainable grower profitability,” Mr Roberts said.

“These include farming systems and rotations, agronomy of cereal and grain legumes, soil amelioration, crop nutrition, weeds, frost, disease and pests.”

The upcoming GRDC Western Regional Panel tour through the Kwinana West port zone will include visits to:

p York, Greenhills, Quairading and Bulyee to meet with growers and advisers

p An early sown frost trial site with GRDC investment

p The Western Australian No-Tillage Farmers Association field day site to view long-term trials

p Goomalling and Brookton to catch up with local Regional Cropping Solutions Network (RCSN) group members

p Wheat National Variety Trials (NVT) sites and

p The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development research facility at Northam.

This tour will be followed by a second Western Regional Panel tour through the high rainfall zone in the Albany port zone in September, which will also include a series of grower and adviser meetings and visits to research and trial sites with GRDC investments.

Mr Roberts said feedback collected from grain growers and wider industry representatives during both tours would be used to help refine the GRDC’s RD&E investment priorities and plans at a local, regional and national level.

He expects crop nutrition decisions and managing soil constraints would be raised by growers as major challenges in both the Kwinana West and Albany port zones this year.

“The GRDC has recognised these are key target RD&E areas and in early 2018 announced a major commitment to three collaborative soils and nutrition research projects in WA with industry partners,” Mr Roberts said.

“This five-year initiative builds on WA outcomes from the GRDC’s More Profit from Crop Nutrition (MPCN) II national project, which ran from 2011 to 2017.

“It is focusing on: increasing profit from nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium fertiliser inputs in a range of emerging WA crop sequences; nutrient redistribution and availability in ameliorated and cultivated soils; and improved soil sampling methods for better predicting soil nutrient availability and supply.

“Data stemming from these projects will help to develop updated soil testing methods, refine crop response information, improve fertiliser predictions and ultimately lead to sustainable grower profits.”

Mr Roberts said the GRDC’s overall purpose was to invest in RD&E to create enduring profitability for Australian grain growers.

“The Western Regional Panel has a key role in ensuring these investments go into projects and partnerships that drive profitability and productivity in WA’s grains industry,” he said.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Absolutely ludicrous that this is even a thing. Should organic farmers be liable if their farms
light grey arrow
GM crops are a dud. They are stalled, with GM seed markets saturated, and failure to deliver on
light grey arrow
Not sure in what universe Wilson think the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources is "an
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables