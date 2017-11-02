TRIALS established this year in the eastern grainbelt aim to find a cost-effective way of improving and maintaining production on subsoil-constrained sandplain soils in low rainfall areas.

Researchers are investigating the effectiveness of local carbonate sources, as alternatives to traditionally-used coastal lime sand, in reducing subsoil acidity.

They are also investigating the effectiveness of deep ripping and cultivation to alleviate subsoil compaction, and their effects on soil acidity.

The trials are being conducted by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) as part of the Grains Research and Development Corporation’s (GRDC) five-year investment in the Soil Constraints suite of projects in the Western region.

DPIRD senior development officer Caroline Peek said crops in the trial plots which were deep ripped were significantly greener, and had better root systems, during the very dry 2017 growing season and it would be interesting to see if this translated into higher yields.

Ms Peek said crop plants growing in areas where inclusion plates were used (which help incorporate surface material into the subsoil) also looked better and had significantly stronger roots than plants growing between the areas where plates were used.

She said it was important to address constraints in sandplain soils common in the eastern grainbelt, given increasingly variable growing season rainfall and the need to get crop out of the ground from often limited rainfall.

“Most of these soils are naturally low in pH and high in aluminium, and cropping continues to acidify these soils,” Ms Peak said.

“With the use of heavy agricultural machinery, some of these soils are also prone to subsoil compaction.”

Ms Peek said the continued application over time of a neutralising source, such as lime sand, had been shown to improve and maintain the productivity of these soils.

“However, many growers in the eastern grainbelt find the transport cost of coastal lime sand to be prohibitive at the rates required,” Ms Peek said.