GRAIN grower groups have urged the Federal government to be cautious when weighing up whether to allow grain imports into the country for the first time since 2007.

The calls came as the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources (DAWR) confirmed there had been three applications to import grain, from Canada and the United States, into the country.

The applications have been made as the domestic market struggles to get its hands on local supply due to the long-running drought.

Grain grower leaders, however, questioned the need for imports.

Grain Producers Australia (GPA) chairman Andrew Weidemann said international exports should only be a last resort due to biosecurity concerns.

“Whether or not there is the grain on the coast or not is a moot point and I am hearing plenty of people saying the grain is here, it is just that people don’t want to pay the price on offer, but if it does turn out there is no grain, then surely we look to Western Australia first,” Mr Weidemann said.

“Why take the risk of international imports when you know there is product from another part of Australia without that risk.

“We know there have been biosecurity breaches in the past with imported grain and we are concerned about the potential for that happening again.”

A DAWR spokesperson said whole grain had been imported previously during droughts in 1994-95, 2002-03 and 2006-07.

The spokesperson said along with the applications to import whole grain, there had also been a flurry of interest in gaining permission to bring in processed stock feeds, such as soybean meal, sugar beet pulp pellets and dried distillers grains that have been sufficiently processed to meet biosecurity requirements.

“Over the past two months, there has been increase in interest for processed stockfeed with a resultant increase in application numbers,” the spokesperson said.

In terms of whole grain permits, the spokesperson said the processes were underway but no applications had been approved as yet.