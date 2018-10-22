“EXTREME” grain prices have helped push the National Australia Bank (NAB) Rural Commodities Index for September to its biggest monthly gain in almost eight years.

The index, which tracks 28 weighted agriculture commodities, rose 6.5 per cent last month, its biggest monthly increase since December 2010, according to the latest NAB Rural Commodities Wrap released on Monday.

The main driver was an Australian Securities Exchange quoted wheat price which was the outstanding commodities performer, jumping 22.8pc to average $430 per tonne following rises of 5.9pc and 3.3pc in August and July, according to the NAB report.

Also, after a “disconnection with international benchmarks”, canola prices have been high and as much of the national crop has been cut for hay, premiums should remain throughout summer, it said.

As the main grains producing State, WA benefited most with its State NAB rural commodities index rising 10.8pc – its biggest gain since mid-2012.

WA’s index increase compared to South Australia up 7.5pc, New South Wales and Queensland up 6.5pc and 5.1pc respectively despite the drought, Victoria up 3.9pc and Tasmania 2.8pc.

Weakness in global dairy trade has seen the main dairy producing States’ indexes, Tasmania particularly and to a lesser extent Victoria – lag behind the rest.

With significant domestic demand for grains in the Eastern States to feed livestock and a prospect of very poor winter crop harvests there, grain growing areas easily outperformed cattle areas last month, according to NAB.

This was despite “resilient” cattle prices and an Eastern Young Cattle Indicator (EYCI) up 6.1pc irrespective of the tough conditions, the report stated.

It predicted the EYCI will remain in the mid 400-500 cents per kilogram range over coming months with the only caveat possible continued high levels of United States beef production over-riding drought-influenced domestic stocking levels.

NAB Agribusiness economist Phin Ziebell said challenging seasonal conditions in the east had seen domestic grain prices “hit extreme levels”.