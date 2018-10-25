MILLDEN Hay contractor Corey Weguelin has spent the past two weeks hoping for good baling conditions and dry hay after dealing with wet weather in the Corrigin area that was slowing down the drying process.

Over the weekend the Corrigin district received between nine and 22 millimetres of rain which fell on already-dampened hay.

Before the weekend rain Mr Weguelin said the hay quality was OK, with some farms only receiving 5mm of rain, however other crops reported 30mm of rain and had signs of mould growth.

Mr Weguelin said the damage from the latest downpour was unknown at this stage and he had to assess how long it would take to dry.

“Some damage will have been done as this rain takes some hay to 50mm of rain in total since it had been cut,” Mr Weguelin said.

He said they would start cutting again late this week, depending on the wind and how fast the hay dried out.

Mr Weguelin, who has 890 hectares to bale around Corrigin, was only two days into cutting last week before the weather changed.

“We started cutting a bit earlier as we cut some frosted wheat and barley down for some growers, he said.

“We should have started baling two weeks ago but due to rain and mild days, it’s taking longer to dry.”

Mr Weguelin said they had to cut all of the export hay before the head was out of the boot due to lack of moisture, oats drying off and the possibility of losing quality.

“We cut it while it was in the boot – it was either cut it early or lose quality,” he said.

“But still the quality just isn’t there.

“You have got to make hay when the sun shines, but it hasn’t been shining much.”

Mr Weguelin said it was a tough year for hay where it was taking forever to dry and wouldn’t cure.

On the warm days the humidity was about 70 per cent and early-morning fog also kept the hay damp.

“There is moisture in the nodes and as soon as you find moisture in the row, there is 10 times more out there,” he said.

“With the moisture compressed into the bale, it will sweat out and grow mould.