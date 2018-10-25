 

Weather proving a challenge for hay cutters

RACHEL CLARKE
25 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Millden Hay contractor Corey Weguelin (left), Corrigin and his client, Gorge Rock farmer Geoffrey Fisher, spent last week monitoring cut hay moisture.
Millden Hay contractor Corey Weguelin (left), Corrigin and his client, Gorge Rock farmer Geoffrey Fisher, spent last week monitoring cut hay moisture.

MILLDEN Hay contractor Corey Weguelin has spent the past two weeks hoping for good baling conditions and dry hay after dealing with wet weather in the Corrigin area that was slowing down the drying process.

Over the weekend the Corrigin district received between nine and 22 millimetres of rain which fell on already-dampened hay.

Before the weekend rain Mr Weguelin said the hay quality was OK, with some farms only receiving 5mm of rain, however other crops reported 30mm of rain and had signs of mould growth.

Mr Weguelin said the damage from the latest downpour was unknown at this stage and he had to assess how long it would take to dry.

“Some damage will have been done as this rain takes some hay to 50mm of rain in total since it had been cut,” Mr Weguelin said.

He said they would start cutting again late this week, depending on the wind and how fast the hay dried out.

Mr Weguelin, who has 890 hectares to bale around Corrigin, was only two days into cutting last week before the weather changed.

“We started cutting a bit earlier as we cut some frosted wheat and barley down for some growers, he said.

“We should have started baling two weeks ago but due to rain and mild days, it’s taking longer to dry.”

Mr Weguelin said they had to cut all of the export hay before the head was out of the boot due to lack of moisture, oats drying off and the possibility of losing quality.

“We cut it while it was in the boot – it was either cut it early or lose quality,” he said.

“But still the quality just isn’t there.

“You have got to make hay when the sun shines, but it hasn’t been shining much.”

Mr Weguelin said it was a tough year for hay where it was taking forever to dry and wouldn’t cure.

On the warm days the humidity was about 70 per cent and early-morning fog also kept the hay damp.

“There is moisture in the nodes and as soon as you find moisture in the row, there is 10 times more out there,” he said.

“With the moisture compressed into the bale, it will sweat out and grow mould.

“Once it starts it will produce its own moisture and what starts off as a small spot will become a large patch in the bale, so it will be downgraded.”

Mr Weguelin said they could run the risk and bale it under the moisture of 14pc, but in two days time the moisture would be up at 20pc.

“Last year we finished cutting and the next day we started baling, where as this year we have had two weeks off in between waiting for it to dry,” he said.

Gorge Rock farmer Geoffrey Fisher, who cuts and bales his hay through Millden Hay, said he wanted to get his hay baled so he could start spraying out weeds for next year.

Mr Fisher had 14mm of rain on his cut hay and said the more the baling process was delayed, the more vulnerable the hay would become.

“We cut it on September 21 and it has now been close to a month of it sitting on the ground,” Mr Fisher said.

“We would usually leave it on the ground for two weeks and it was hot when we cut it but it has been cold ever since, so it isn’t drying off as fast.”

The temperature was 32 degrees when most of the hay was cut and it was drying off fast, but as soon as the temperature dropped below 20oC, the moisture set in.

“Last year we had a lot of rain on the hay after it was cut and it wrecked it for the buyers because it didn’t look as green,” Mr Fisher said.

“I am hoping to get my 230ha of hay baled and out of the paddock before we start harvest.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables