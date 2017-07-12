THE on-going plight, particularly of WA’s northern Wheatbelt farmers, over wild radish control is well known and Three Springs grower Chad Eva says management of the problem is getting worse, not better.

Chad and his wife Nadine continuously crop 6000 hectares to wheat, barley, canola and lupins on their property, Timuka, which comprises soils ranging from beautiful, soft red loams through to weak white sands.

The cropping program generally follows a lupin-wheat-canola-wheat or barley rotation.

Chad said while wild radish was less of a factor on their non-wetting country, it was their number one weed issue overall and was becoming a bigger problem.

“We are chasing it all-year-round – it comes in the summer as well,’’ Chad said.

“Last year we had green radish coming through in the barley leading into harvest.

“This year we had radish come up with the February rains and we didn’t get a good kill on some of it.

“We hit it with glyphosate and Sharpen herbicide at seeding.

“We normally would have gone with a phenoxy herbicide, but we thought we would probably use that in-crop.’’

Chad said he was facing another issue this season, with split crop germinations in paddocks likely to limit his herbicide application options.

“In the same paddock, there is wheat that is four-leaf, but the germination is patchy and there is also some crop that is just poking through,” he said.

“Split germinations like this limits our options as to what we can use in paddocks.

“When crops are at booting, it can limit the application of phenoxy herbicides.’’

Chad has successfully used the Group H post-emergent herbicide Velocity in recent seasons, sourced through Clayton Dennis at the local Landmark store.

As a result of the season, he said he would probably now use the product over almost everything.

“The window of application will be just so small,’’ Chad said.

He said they previously battled along with Tigrex and LVE MCPA herbicide mixes, with a sulfonylurea (SU) herbicide, but Velocity was much more flexible for early and late applications and offered excellent control, mainly of wild radish and also doublegee in some areas.