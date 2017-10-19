FROM chocolates to boiled lollies. It is a fair way to describe the massive year-on-year downturn in Australian grain production.

Already, many private analysts have flagged a wheat crop less than half of last year’s record 35.13 million tonne harvest and with frost and dryness issues emerging in previously secure crops in Victoria, the figure could come back further.

In reaction to the poor conditions, national forecaster, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics (ABARES), has taken the unusual step of issuing a press release in between its crop reports to flag downside from its most recent estimates.

In its latest report in early September ABARES came up with an estimate of production of 21.6mt of wheat, however most analysts now believe a figure over 20mt would be a good result.

The next report is due out in early December.

The last time ABARES took the step of releasing a between report statement was way back in 2002 in the midst of a crippling drought.

While the 2017-18 season is not expected to be as severe as that, with ABARES reporting it was likely to be around the 10 year average up until 2015-16, there has been sufficient concern about a combination of heat, dryness and frost in New South Wales and Queensland in particular to see ABARES bring out the statement.

ABARES executive director Steve Hatfield-Dodds acknowledged the agency’s September crop forecast would now only be achieved if late spring rainfall was sufficient and timely.

Falls last week across the east coast and parts of South Australia have helped, but in the north it was too late for the bulk of the crops while in Victoria and SA tallies were useful but slightly under expectations.

Dr Hatfield-Dodds said ABARES would definitely downgrade its NSW forecast no matter what.

“Unfortunately, in NSW, crop conditions in the central west have deteriorated significantly and yields are likely to be well below our September forecast,” Dr Hatfield-Dodds said.