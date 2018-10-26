“IT’s amazing what a difference 40 millimetres of rain can make on different soils,” said Andrew Coumbe, who is preparing to harvest crops on blocks at Nungarin and Kellerberrin this season.

He estimates the Kellerberrin property will average 2.4 tonnes per hectare at harvest, while his Nungarin property is expected to average 1.6t/ha.

And there is a block 5-10 kilometres east of his Nungarin home that Mr Coumbe said he might not run the header through at all.

The eastern block has received 140mm for the year, in comparison to 187mm closer to the home block, which is significantly low for the 300mm average rainfall area.

When Farm Weekly visited last week Mr Coumbe was keen to show the comparison, saying, “I want to tell the variability story of how fast it can differ from good to bad out here”.

With the first rain of the year, 9mm, falling over the Easter weekend, Mr Coumbe said the dry season was a worrying start but the wet winter helped to bring the season back.

“We didn’t put any canola in this year,” Mr Coumbe said.

“On the light country we usually go a fallow then canola, trying to get a couple of cracks at the ryegrass, but we didn’t put our canola program in this year because it was just too dry.”

Mr Coumbe said when it hadn’t rained by the first week of May, they pulled the pin on the canola program and put their fallow crops to wheat.

“Canola is an opportunistic crop here,” he said.

“If we had summer rain we would have planted it, but because we didn’t we just decided to hold back.”

With minimal light country the Coumbes have trialled chickpeas as a break crop on the heavier country which struggles with rainfall.

Mr Coumbe, who farms with his father Gary, said a lot of the potential was lost mainly from the dry September as the season was looking awesome through winter.

“It’s a mixed bag here for sure,” he said.

In September they were looking at one of their best years but the outlook turned quickly.

Two weeks ago the Coumbes received 18mm on their Nungarin block, on the back of 30mm on the last weekend of September.