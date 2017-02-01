A GRAINS industry analyst says a double whammy of large quantities of ASW wheat and both farmers and the trade seeking to sell wheat of this grade has sent the ASW discount to APW quality wheat open up to levels higher than those on the world market.

Market Check general manager Tom Basnett said high yields and a cool spring meant the Australian wheat crop contained more ASW, which was lower protein than APW, than usual.

"We estimate ASW would make up around 40 per cent of this year's crop, well up on the historical average," Mr Basnett said.

He said farmers had put ASW onto multi-grade contracts drawn up earlier as the spreads in the contracts were more favourable than on current cash values, which has meant the trade was also owner of large volumes of ASW.

"This has led to the situation we see at present where ASW is heavily discounted compared to global benchmarks such as Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) futures," he said.

GrainGrowers general manager of policy and advocacy Dave McKeon said the large crop on the east coast had meant there was a lot of lower protein milling wheat about.

"We saw some wheat downgraded to general purpose quality, but generally farmers still got milling grade wheat, just in the lower protein paygrades," Mr McKeon said.

He said farmers were currently deciding on marketing strategies.

"Some have decided the big yields meant it was still profitable to sell at harvest even with the low prices on offer, others are storing or using managed products in the hope of seeing some lift in the market this year."

Mr Basnett said the trade was actively seeking APW or better quality wheat and was selling ASW to fund purchases of the better quality grain.

"This widens the gap between ASW and APW by driving APW values up and ASW values down."

He said the discount was most visible in New South Wales, which has one of the biggest stockpiles of ASW in comparison to the historical average.

In WA there are still ASW discounts but not as drastic as on the east coast.