 

Barley lines benefit breeders

26 Oct, 2018 07:32 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

THE Australian barley industry is set to receive a significant production boost following the release of three new acid-tolerant barley lines to Australian barley breeding programs.

The lines are designed to be high yielding on acidic soils and to eliminate a blue taint in the grain which renders grain undesirable to commercial markets.

They will underpin the development of new high-yielding varieties for Australian barley producers.

The new varieties will have applications across the country, and are particularly important in WA’s grain belt, where the State’s acidic soils have historically constrained barley yield and quality.

The lines are the culmination of long-term research by the Western Barley Genetics Alliance, a partnership between Murdoch University and the WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, with co-investment from the Grains Research and Development Corporation.

In earlier breakthrough genetic research, the alliance developed barley lines that could withstand acidic soils, however these lines also produced a blue hue in the aleurone layer of the grain (the layer just below the husk).

Barley varieties bred using these lines were prone to expressing the blue aleurone, which is unacceptable to commercial markets.

In the new lines, the blue aleurone has been replaced by a white aleurone.

Advances in molecular marker technology and the recently mapped barley genome were used by the alliance to develop the blue-free acid-tolerant barley.

Alliance director Chengdao Li said growers were excited by the breakthrough because it promised to deliver much higher and more profitable yields for WA’s barley farmers.

“The team combined molecular marker technology and conventional crossing methods to break the link between the gene controlling acid tolerance and the gene responsible for blue aleurone colour,” professor Li said.

“This has resulted in new base germplasm (lines) that combine acid soil tolerance with white aleurone, from which new, superior barley lines can be developed.”

In addition to the improved barley lines, the alliance will also deliver molecular markers to the breeding program, which will make the exploitation of these lines by breeding programs much more efficient.

Professor Li expects new, improved barley varieties to be available commercially within five years to help maintain Australia’s access to valuable international barley markets.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables