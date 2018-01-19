A RECORD 16.6 million tonne WA harvest delivered into its network last season provided the CBH Group with its largest ever surplus and biggest ever rebate amount returned to growers.

In the 2016-17 year to September 2017, CBH generated a record surplus before rebates of $247 million, up 120 per cent on 2015-16, its 2017 annual report released Monday showed.

This enabled it to return a total of $156.3m to growers through enhanced rebate offerings with more flexible options, an increase of 150pc on the previous year’s rebates.

Chief financial officer Ed Kalajzic said if a grower had delivered into the CBH network and had sold their grain to CBH’s marketing and trading division, they would receive a maximum rebate of $12.75 a tonne.

CBH’s operations division had contributed $6/t to the rebate, the marketing and trading division had contributed $6.25/t and 50 cents a tonne came from CBH’s processing investments, primarily its Interflour joint venture and Blue Lake Milling.

“The record 16.6mt harvest was a significant driver of our financial results as larger crops reduce costs on a per tonne basis, particularly for our storage and handling services,” Mr Kalajzic said.

“We also effectively managed costs during the harvest to make sure we operated efficiently and our disciplined approach to capital management meant we can rebate more of the group surplus to growers.”

In the annual report, chairman Wally Newman said the record rebate would be “a significant benefit for growers (and) highlights the value which the co-operative structure provides”.

But Mr Newman and chief executive officer Jimmy Wilson said it was “unlikely” CBH would be able to match the record rebate level in the current season.

At a teleconference after release of the annual report Mr Wilson declined to be drawn on whether the outstanding financial results from a record harvest would reignite debate about whether it should change to a distributing co-operative.

After accounting for the rebate, net profit after tax (NPAT) was $91.3m, up 83pc on the previous year.