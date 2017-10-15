AUSTRALIA will face a growing challenge to retain its market share in South East Asian wheat markets as key importers turn to the cheaper and improved Black Sea product.

That was the warning issued by Kernel Holding chief operations officer Konstantin Litvinsky at last week’s Grain Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA) forum in Perth.

Since its inception in 1995, Kernel Holding has grown to become one of the Black Sea’s leading diversified agribusiness companies, handling approximately seven million tonnes of agricultural commodities each year, including sunflower oil, corn and wheat.

The company operates more than 600,000 hectares of farmland in the Ukraine, and exports more than 5mt of grain annually.

According to Mr Litvinsky the company’s growth is a reflection of the broader rise in production across the Ukraine since the demise of the Soviet Union.

Ukrainian Agricultural ministry figures held grain exports at about 39mt in 2015-16, and about 44mt for 2016-2017.

With 32 million hectares of highly productive soil, favourable climatic conditions, a relatively low cost of production and a growing capacity to produce large volumes of grain, Mr Litvinsky said the opportunities for the Ukraine were abundant.

“Let’s take a look at world production of grains 10 years ago, the market was being dominated by big players like the USA, Canada, EU,” Mr Litvinsky said.

“Brazil, Argentina, Australia and Ukraine and Russia were relatively middle players.

“That situation is changing a lot, Ukraine is exporting in big volumes to ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), to North Africa but also other markets – same with Russia.

“This growth is not the end of the story, our idea is that in 10 years – in the years 2027-28 – Ukraine should produce over 100 million tonnes of grain.”

Mr Litvinsky said the potential for increased Black Sea production would be influenced by a number of factors, including a rise in investments in farming and infrastructure, as well as a shift towards larger-scale land holdings.