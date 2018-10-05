LATHAM grain grower Dylan Hirsch sees great potential for the new high-yielding, acid soil tolerant Buff barley to significantly boost gross margins within his deeply acidic, poorer performing, wodjil soil types.

Officially released at the Liebe Group’s recent spring field day, Buff is InterGrain’s first commercially-available white aleurone, acid soil tolerant barley variety.

This marks a significant breakthrough in barley breeding.

Buff, formerly known as IGB1506, has been extensively trialled within InterGrain’s breeding program over the past six years and has been present in National Variety Trials (NVT) for the past two years.

The variety has consistently demonstrated a yield advantage over Litmus in acidic environments, where pH is below 5.5 (CaCl2) and significant yield advantage in neutral soil types.

Mr Hirsch, who crops 6000 hectares with his partner Kirraly and parents Brad and Joanne, is trialling Buff on 15 hectares this year and is so far impressed with its performance.

“We have sown it on our worst performing paddock, with a topsoil pH of 4.8 (CaCl2), subsoil pH of 4 and significant aluminium toxicity, and it is standing up to the challenging conditions,” Mr Hirsch said.

“It went in on May 29 after good early rains at a sowing rate of 55 kilograms/ha, alongside Litmus and, so far, its biomass production and tiller counts are the same as Litmus, although the ear/head length is definitely longer.

“If Buff can yield better than Litmus (his barley crop average is two tonnes per hectare), it will replace much of the Litmus in our system.”

Like many central and northern grainbelt growers, widespread topsoil and subsoil acidity across sandplain and gravel country is the Hirsch family’s biggest yield-limiting factor for barley production and affects parts of almost every paddock.

These areas can have topsoil pH levels between 4 and 5 and subsoil pH at 4 (CaCl2) or lower, which reduce rooting depths and subsequently yields by about 0.5-1.5t/ha.