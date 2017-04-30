 

Canola price a factor in Ongerup

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
30 Apr, 2017 04:00 AM
It's also a good year for canola

Brothers Rohan (left) and Beau Vaux had just finished sowing 200 hectares of Bonito canola when Farm Weekly visited last week after an April 13 start to seeding.

Beau said price had been a major factor in its reintroduction.

"We've got it in because price is looking like the only thing that is decent as compared to cereals and just for the rotation benefits of weed control.

“It's also a good year for canola with the early start."

The other significant change from the 2016 season on the Ongerup property was a reduction in size of the oat planting, which had been cut back from 200ha to 50ha.

The rest of the 2000ha 2017 program will be made up of 800ha of Mace and Scepter variety wheat, 750ha of Flinders and Compass barley and Jurien lupins.

With 200 millimetres of rain already this year, positivity in the area was high.

"Everyone is excited, all the bigger farmers around have been going for a while with their canola programs and pasture so everyone is pretty pumped," Beau said.

“It's been a fairly smooth run so far, hopefully everything germinates with a rain."

FarmWeekly

