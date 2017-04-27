 

Canola range scores resistance top marks

27 Apr, 2017 04:00 AM
Advanta Seeds canola manager Justin Kudnig says five out of 10 Hyola varieties have the highest blackleg resistance rating.
THE Hyola hybrid canola range leads the industry for blackleg resistance when it comes to attaining the highest rating of ‘R’ (resistant), the latest GRDC Blackleg Management Guide reveals.

Five out of 10 Hyola varieties on the market have been classified R in the 2017 Autumn Variety Ratings, which features 50 hybrid and open pollinated varieties across all herbicide categories, including conventional, triazine tolerant (TT), Roundup Ready (RR), Clearfield (CL) and Roundup Ready-Triazine Tolerant (RR-TT).

The bare seed for all varieties are assigned one of nine blackleg ratings, from the highest rating of R to the lowest rating of VS (very susceptible).

The twice-yearly guide, published in autumn and spring, can help growers determine whether they are in a high-risk situation and what practices they can change to reduce or prevent yield loss from blackleg.

Its release comes at the perfect time for canola growers, some of whom are beginning their sowing operations this month.

Advanta Seeds canola manager Justin Kudnig said the company, which produced Hyola, continued to invest in research at its state-of-the-art blackleg screening glasshouse facility in Toowoomba, Queensland, along with the intensive field screening program right across Australia’s major canola growing regions.

“We have established an industry-leading intensive blackleg screening program that is actively applied across all its parent lines and new hybrids under development,” Mr Kudnig said.

“The result is that our hybrids in each herbicide tolerance group continue to demonstrate some of the highest adult resistance ratings possible in the industry, and this is a major credit to our diligent and focused research team.

“Hyola hybrids are showing impressive levels of blackleg resistance, especially when compared to commonly grown open pollinated, triazine tolerant varieties.”

More information: grdc.com.au/GRDC-FS-BlacklegManag ementGuide

