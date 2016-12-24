 

Canola the winner in Ballidu

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
24 Dec, 2016 02:00 AM
Ian Brennan and Tom Sinclair.
BALLIDU farmer Ian Brennan is considering cropping more canola in 2017, after this year yielding more than half a tonne to the hectare above his average.

Ian (left), pictured with chaser bin driver Tom Sinclair, cropped 2500 hectares this season, with 1600ha of wheat, 400ha of canola and the remainder planted to barley and lupins.

"Canola was the winner out here," Ian said.

"We usually average 0.9 tonne per hectare and this year we're averaging about 1.6t/ha."

Ian, who farms with wife Lisa and parents Peter and Penelope, said wheat yields and quality were pleasing, despite being affected by low protein and frost.

"The frost has been pretty random with about 20 per cent overall damage, so not too bad - we're pretty lucky," Ian said.

"Quality-wise the wheat is good, except the protein is a bit low.

"We're trying to mix a bit but we haven't got much high protein to play with."

Ian said his 1200 ewes also had a good year.

"It's the easiest sheep year I can remember - the winter was great with sheep feed everywhere."

The family started harvest later than usual in early November, but hope to be finished within the next week thanks to continued good weather.

FarmWeekly

