THE CBH Group has broken its own record for the longest and largest grain train in Australia, after a train the length of 155 trucks passed through the eastern Wheatbelt last week, carrying 9000 tonnes of wheat.

The wheat was loaded at Doodlakine, Burracoppin and Bodallin before the 120-wagon train was made up at Merredin, from where it travelled to the CBH Group’s Kwinana Grain Terminal last Wednesday.

The 1.8 kilometre train surpassed the previously held grain industry record set in July 2016, which transported 6500t of wheat in 88 wagons, and measured 1.3km.

CBH Group’s general manager of operations David Capper said the record grain movement was part of a trial exploring transport efficiencies, in the hope of further reducing paddock to port costs.

“When we made the rail investment back in 2010-11 and partnered with our rail operator Watco, the overwhelming driver was to take control of above rail operations and deliver our growers the most efficient transport service possible,” Mr Capper said.

“In that first year, we were able to reduce freight rates by seven per cent and while these reductions have continued – rail freight rates are about 20pc lower now than in 2010-11 – there is so much more we want to achieve,” Mr Capper said.

Mr Capper said the success of the trial would enable CBH to provide more options to utilise wagons more effectively, and drive further efficiencies.

He said the trial was carried out in consultation with Arc Infrastructure to ensure the train met safe operating standards.

“While operating longer and larger trains creates economies of scale, we have to balance these efficiencies against other logistics considerations including the allocation of our rolling stock resources throughout the rest of network,” Mr Capper said.

“We learnt a lot when running the previous 88 wagon-train in 2016, and through this trial, we’ll build on those learnings to make sure we get growers’ grain to market in the most efficient and cost effective way possible.