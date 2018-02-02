THE CBH Group is pleased to advise that expressions of interest are open for its next annual Grower Study Tour.

This year’s tour will take place in July and comprises of an eight-day trip throughout southern Russia.

Growers will visit CBH’s marketing operation – Granary – which was opened in August 2015 in Krasnodar to buy grain from Russian grain growers to sell and ship to CBH’s international customers.

Those on the tour will also visit port facilities at Novorossiysk, local storage and handling facilities and meet growers in the Black Sea region during the Russian harvest.

CBH general manager marketing and trading Jason Craig said the 2018 Grower Study Tour was a great opportunity for growers to gain an understanding of the Russian supply chain from paddock to port.

“Crop sizes from the Black Sea region, which includes Russia, have continued to grow year-on-year and its export capabilities are projected to continue to increase in the coming years,” Mr Craig said.

“This year’s tour will provide valuable insights into this part of the burgeoning grain region and its presence within the global market.”

The tour is scheduled to take place from July 14 to 23, including travel, with an approximate cost to growers of $3000.

CBH is proud to partly fund this tour as part of its co-operative commitments.

Any grower interested in being part of the 2018 Grower Study Tour should contact their local business relationship manager.

Expressions of interest close February 23, 2018.