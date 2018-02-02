 

CBH growers given chance to visit Russia

02 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

THE CBH Group is pleased to advise that expressions of interest are open for its next annual Grower Study Tour.

This year’s tour will take place in July and comprises of an eight-day trip throughout southern Russia.

Growers will visit CBH’s marketing operation – Granary – which was opened in August 2015 in Krasnodar to buy grain from Russian grain growers to sell and ship to CBH’s international customers.

Those on the tour will also visit port facilities at Novorossiysk, local storage and handling facilities and meet growers in the Black Sea region during the Russian harvest.

CBH general manager marketing and trading Jason Craig said the 2018 Grower Study Tour was a great opportunity for growers to gain an understanding of the Russian supply chain from paddock to port.

“Crop sizes from the Black Sea region, which includes Russia, have continued to grow year-on-year and its export capabilities are projected to continue to increase in the coming years,” Mr Craig said.

“This year’s tour will provide valuable insights into this part of the burgeoning grain region and its presence within the global market.”

The tour is scheduled to take place from July 14 to 23, including travel, with an approximate cost to growers of $3000.

CBH is proud to partly fund this tour as part of its co-operative commitments.

Any grower interested in being part of the 2018 Grower Study Tour should contact their local business relationship manager.

Expressions of interest close February 23, 2018.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables