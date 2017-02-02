DEEP-ripping trials on Wes Harding's mixed-cropping property have given the Ongerup grower something to think about, as 2016 results are collaborated.

Mr Harding - who farms 6500 hectares with wife Tina, and parents John and Sally - is participating in a Statewide trial funded by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) and run by the Department of Agriculture and Food (DAFWA).

The trial - which began in 2015 - is testing whether deep-ripping up to 450 millimetres on various soil types with the addition of gypsum and chicken manure will improve soil structure and quality.

Mr Harding runs a 12 metre controlled-traffic farming (CTF) system on his property, which is part of the reason he was invited to participate in the trial.

The trial site is made up of sandy clay duplex soil, which is sodic and dispersive below 300mm.

Wheat was planted in the first year of the experiment, with some trial plots treated with 5 tonne per hectare of gypsum, and 10t/ha of chicken manure.

The Hardings planted barley on the site in 2016, and received almost 90mm more rain in the growing season compared to 2015.

"I think results have shown up more in 2016, the soil was just able to handle the water being a deeper profile and was able to get rid of some of the water," Mr Harding said.

"I think the crop handled it a bit better than it normally would."

Results indicated barley sown in 2016 that was deep-ripped at 300mm and untreated, yielded more than 650kg/ha more than barley on untreated, non-ripped soil.

DAFWA research officer Wayne Parker said the results were pleasing.

"We're really happy with the trial," Mr Parker said.

"One of the main things that came out of it was the ability for improved drainage.

"The Ongerup site had quite a lot of water last year and the deep-ripped plots seemed to improve ahead of the non-ripped plots."

Mr Harding said plots ripped deeper than 300mm were more difficult to manage.

"The deepest we could go was 450mm but that was bringing up quite big clods and I think that's why it didn't show that good of a yield response because there was not that much seed contact," he said.