FOLLOWING the closure of nominations for the 2018 CBH Group Member Director Elections on Tuesday, the Western Australian Electoral Commission (WAEC) has advised the CBH Group that there are six nominations for this year’s elections.

The current directors, whose three-year terms expire at the CBH Group Annual General Meeting on Friday, February 23, are Brian McAlpine (District 1), John Hassell (District 3) and Simon Stead (District 5).

As reported recently in Farm Weekly, Mr Hassell has decided not to renominate.

In District 3 the nominees are Natalie Browning from Kondinin, Stephen Strange from Bruce Rock, Lindsay Tuckwell from Kondinin and Rhys Turton from York.

Mr McAlpine from Latham and Mr Stead from Esperance have been re-elected unopposed in Districts 1 and 5 respectively.

An election will now be held in District 3.

Ballot packs containing full voting information will be mailed to members residing in District 3 on Friday, January 12.

Grower members in that district need to have their votes in prior to the close of the poll at 10am on Monday, February 19, 2018.

The results will be announced following the counting of votes on that day.