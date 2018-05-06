AS the traditional Anzac Day break came to pass more WA farmers have pulled their seeding gear into paddocks for their 2018 seeding program.

The Pearson family, Miling, was one of the operations to start early this week with dry conditions making for a dusty start to the season on Nardy Farm.

Wade and Jenny Pearson have raised their three children on the mixed cropping and sheep property since buying the farm in 1992 and this year marks the second year their two sons Luke, 24 and Brady, 23, are both home for seeding.

Brady returned to the farm full-time a few years ago after attending boarding school at Aquinas College and spending a couple of years working in Perth, while Luke has come onboard in the past 12 months.

Luke works part-time on the farm while running his own business – LP Electrical Contracting – which services a broad region of the Wheatbelt.

“It’s going well, I split my time depending on what’s going on with the farm and with the business,” Luke said.

“I’ve only just started back here on the farm about a week ago, so that we could start to get ready and get all of seeding going.”

The boys are the fourth generation of the family to farm in the region and were gearing up for a busy few weeks when Farm Weekly dropped by on Friday.

This year, the family is sticking close to its usual cropping program and will plant 1000 hectares of wheat, 270ha of lupins and 150ha of canola.

They plan to kick off seeding by scratching in a few hectares of oats to feed their 800 breeding Merino ewes.

Last year was a “just below average” season on the farm, with a dry winter and frost having an impact on yields.

They’re approaching this season with cautious optimism and hoping the dry start to the year will be short-lived.

For the first time this year, Scepter will make up part of the wheat program, joining staple variety Mace in the mix.

With the past two seasons affected by frost, Wade said he hoped Scepter would hold up better than Mace in cold temperatures.