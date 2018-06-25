IT WAS a moment for farmer Shaun Westlake to celebrate, after finishing his seeding program two weeks ago at Calingiri.

After machinery drivers Jane Glass and Phil Aramoana seeded around the clock to get the job done, Mr Westlake was glad the heavy rains that fell a fortnight ago didn’t hold back operations too much.

However, the rain did slow the speed of seeding activity and Mr Westlake only cropped 80 hectares over five days due to the continuous rain.

“It was a bit too slippery to be seeding,” Mr Westlake said after receiving 24 millimetres for the week.

Despite the challenges brought on by the wet conditions, Mr Westlake welcomed the moisture and said it was a good change from the dry start.

Like many people, Mr Westlake found the dusty conditions early in the season tough on the air seeder.

“We had a few breakdowns from the dust and stuff but we kept going,” he said.

“For some reason the press wheels were breaking from the dust and I think I replaced 16 of them this seeding.

“But since it rained I have only replaced two.”

Mr Westlake said he had been kept busy spraying and filling up the truck throughout seeding, as well as completing repair works when needed on the seeding bar.

“This would be the longest seeding this year finishing up on June 8,” he said.

“In the past two years we have finished about May 25.”

This year the dry start meant Mr Westlake changed 70 hectares of canola to barley.

Now his program consists of 600ha of canola – half TT and half genetically modified – 640ha of Bass and Spartacus barley, 160ha of lupins for sheep feed and 1300ha of Zen and Scepter wheat.

He also put in some Serradella which had been successful over the past few years.

With seeding finished Mr Westlake said the pressure was off and he would focus his attention towards the his 1900 sheep.

“Now I can worry about mulesing, that’s the next thing,” he said. “It’s never ending what we have to do.”Mr Westlake has a farming partnership with his parents, Brian and Shirley Westlake, who also help out on the farm.