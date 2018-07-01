EVERYBODY remembers grandad saying his goal as a farmer was to leave the land in a better state than when he found it.

The remark has remained a strong ethos in farming for decades and it is one that resonates with fourth generation farmer Jason Graham, New Norcia.

With his grandad Paul now retired (but still available for advice) and his father Mark as a helping hand, Jason presents a positive picture of agriculture as he oversees a 4120 hectares farming operation that embraces the New Norcia home property and acquisitions at Bindi Bindi.

The total cropping program is 3000ha comprising a canola, barley, wheat rotation.

“I agree we are custodians of the land but we have to make it profitable to make it sustainable,” Jason said.

And that is what provides the incentive – along with Jason’s mum Jane – to work the long hours as a now son-father combination, as Mark heads for semi-retirement.

The two-man operation is supplemented by an agronomist and Jason’s partner Jess Oliver, who plays an integral role as a chaser driver at harvest and operating the rock picker during the year, on a property that, like many, seems to “grow” stones.

Jason handles the bulk of spraying during the year, seeding and harvesting, while Mark is the spray driver at seeding, the truck driver at harvest and the spreader driver when conditions are right.

A proactive approach six years ago, when succession planning became a reality for Mark, saw Jason look to the future with expansion in mind.

He came straight from Swanleigh Boarding School back to the farm with a mindset to continue in the family tradition and found himself in another “school” where his teachers were his grandad and father.

“I just picked it up as I went along but I was always had a leaning towards machinery and cropping,” he said.

“Grandad loves his sheep and eight years ago we had more stock than the hectares we cropped with a 6000 head Merino flock, including lambs.

“We’d keep the ewes and sell wether lambs to the trade.