 

First hay crop a success

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
24 Dec, 2016 02:00 AM
Chad Langsford.
The hay has come out of its infancy really well and we're happy with the results.
Chad Langsford.

QUAIRADING farmer Chad Langsford plans to increase his export hay program next year, after a successful first crop in 2016.

Chad cropped 2000 hectares this year, made up of wheat, barley, lupins and oats - with hay and canola his standout crops.

"The hay has come out of its infancy really well and we're happy with the results," he said.

Chad, who sells his hay to Gilmac Pty Ltd in York, said despite warnings from other farmers of the challenges of growing hay, he is pleased with his first year.

"We'll keep the rest of our program fairly similar next year but I think we'll up the hay," he said.

Canola provided more pleasing results for the Quairading farmer, with high yields and oil content.

"Our GM canola was great this year, averaging 1.8 tonne per hectare," he said.

"Oils were good too at about 47.5 per cent."

Though traditionally not affected by frost, Chad said he didn't escape its impacts this year.

"The wheat in our low-lying country was affected the most," he said.

"The oats also took a hit - we put them in really early and they were going less than a tonne in some parts.

"The quality of our noodle wheat wasn't affected too much, and our Calingiri made Noodle 1 grade.

"Most of the Cobra went ASW."

Chad said his Buloke barley crop averaged 3t/ha, while his Mandelup lupins averaged 1.8t/ha.

"The barley had a few high screenings after a dry finish," he said.

Chad said ongoing favourable weather conditions had made for a smooth-sailing harvest which allowed him to finish two weeks ago.

"We've had beautiful weather which has sped things up a lot and we were finished before it rained."

FarmWeekly

