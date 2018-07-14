GORGE Rock farmer Geoffrey Fisher has been flat out spraying recently, trying to get as much done before much-needed rain arrived.

When Farm Weekly visited Mr Fisher two weeks ago he was held up due to a heavy fog that blanketed the Corrigin area before lifting late morning.

Receiving 14 millimetres or rain that week, Mr Fisher received follow-up rain last week with close to 25mm falling in a few days.

Mr Fisher, who farms 2200 hectares with his father Lance, said they had 68mm since seeding started, including last week’s heavy rains.

“It was dry up until May 25 and 80 per cent of our program went in dry,” Mr Fisher said.

This year they seeded 430ha of wheat, 430ha of barley, 261ha of oats for export hay, 100ha of genetically modified canola and 430ha of TT canola.

Mr Fisher said the canola seemed to be lacking and was very patchy this year.

“Everything is later this year and there is a staggered germination of canola,” he said.

“The canola seed sat there for four or five weeks before it even started to germinate.

“Four weeks after the first rain there are still patches that haven’t come up.”

Mr Fisher said his wheat, barley and oats were all up but his canola was struggling.

Crops are worse this year compared to last year because of the dry start, he said.

“We were lucky last year,” Mr Fisher said.

“We got everything to germinate pretty well considering we didn’t have much rain at the start of seeding last year.”

Last year was a good spring, which did some damage to the hay but Mr Fisher said that was OK because they benefited with the crops.

He said another week or two of dry weather and they might not have been so lucky.

Mr Fisher said his dad was running 600 sheep which are lambing.

“I don’t have an interest in them and there is plenty of hand feeding still now,” he said.

“We are letting the clover get away in a few paddocks then we will let them in.”

Originally from Merredin, the Fishers purchased their Gorge Rock block 11 years ago and added another block next door four years ago.