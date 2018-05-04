 

GGL backs change to feed barley name

GREGOR HEARD
04 May, 2018 09:38 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Growers are pushing to rename feed grade 1 and 2 barley as food grade barley.
Growers are pushing to rename feed grade 1 and 2 barley as food grade barley.

WHAT is currently classed as feed one or feed two barley needs to be renamed food grade barley.

That is the opinion of Grain Growers (GGL) trade and economics manager Luke Mathews, who said growers had been giving his organisation strong feedback that the system did not accurately reflect the end use for their product.

“They want a name reflective of the end use of the barley,” Mr Mathews said.

“In the case of F1, in particular, we know barley is used not just for stock feed but also for malting, particularly in China, which is a big market for us.”

“We know that has occurred for a long time, which has been a source of frustration and we think it is time the name of the barley better reflects this.”

Mr Mathews said Grain Growers did not want to see changes to the pricing of the top two tiers of feed barley.

He said some growers had agitated for a price rise to feed barley to reflect the use in malt application, however traders had said that higher value usage was already factored into the pricing.

Mr Mathews said GGL was not entering the pricing debate, saying it only felt there needed to be a change in name.

“We think it is enough that the name changes so it more accurately reflects what the barley is being used for,” he said.

“These changes can be an important means of bringing growers and end users closer together so everyone can better understand what a particular product can be used for.”

Mr Mathews said a change in the name would be especially valuable in attracting new customers.

“With existing customers they have an idea what the product can do, whatever it is called, but if we are bringing new customers to the table calling the product food barley shows without ambiguity what the barley can be used for,” he said.

“We certainly see benefits in changing F1 and F2 grades to be known as food grade barley.”

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
There can be NO FUTURE for live animal export. Once a ship has left our shores we have minimised
light grey arrow
So- it's business as usual for the live ex trade and exporters can't wait to get their animals
light grey arrow
Again people with no experience of what they are looking at and with ideological agendas
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables