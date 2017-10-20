 

Grain handler establishes new transport record

20 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

THE CBH Group has set new State shipping and rail records for the largest amount of grain moved by the co-operative over a 12-month period.

A total of 15.01 million tonnes was shipped from October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017 through CBH’s four port terminals in Geraldton, Kwinana, Albany and Esperance.

This includes the monthly record of 1.89 million tonnes in January 2017.

The previous shipping record of 13.88 million tonnes was achieved in 2013-14.

There were record rail movements with a total of 8.65 million tonnes moved in the same period, beating the previous high of 8.53mt that was recorded in the 2013-14 harvest.

A new monthly record of 964,832t was set in March 2017.

CBH Group general manager Operations David Capper said the annual records were driven by the bumper 2016-17 harvest and the ability of the co-operative’s supply chain to meet the high volumes.

“These new records would not have been possible without the hard work and commitment by our regional and port teams,” Mr Capper said.

“We have been working on optimising our shipping volumes for the past few years, and it is great to see our focus in this key piece of the supply chain resulting in a new all-time record.

“More than half of the amount shipped, just over 9.8mt, was exported between January and June 2017, demonstrating CBH’s supply chain’s capacity to respond to global demand.

“It also proves that our strategy to continue to increase total tonnages available through our shipping system and better berth utilisation is capable of handling high volumes.”

Mr Capper said the decision to invest in new rail infrastructure in 2012 had helped the co-operative to manage increasing volumes while minimising the cost of getting growers’ grain to market through reduced freight rates.

“We are always looking to provide real value to our growers,” he said.

Through our Network Strategy, we’ll be focused on delivering an efficient and optimal supply chain from paddock to port to help our growers compete in the global market.”

FarmOnline

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
For a Real CVT, go to "Power Transmission Engineering April 2013" and click on the first two
light grey arrow
Artfully played by Curtin. Run the campus down over a decade, walk away saying it costs too
light grey arrow
To ‘replace’ a relevant, top-quality, recognised tertiary qualification in agriculture in a
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables