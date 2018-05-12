THE WA Grain industry received its first State Budget boost last week, with the announcement of $24 million in new funding for grains research and development.
The budget commitment will see $14m invested over 2018-19 and $10m over each of the three consecutive years to underpin a long-term model for grain R&D.
The allocation takes total State funding into grains research to about $45m over the next four years, which will be directed towards cropping systems research, genetics and crop protection projects, grain quality and market analysis and capacity building.
Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said despite difficult budgetary circumstances, the State government recognised the importance of the grains sector and its growing market challenges.
“The grains sector is our second biggest industry after the resources sector, after mining and gas, so it’s pretty important to our economy and very important to our regional economy,” Ms MacTiernan said.
“We know that our grains industry is under a hell of a lot of pressure as we see Argentina and the Black Sea production growing, we’ve got to make sure that we can move ourselves up the value chain, that we can get smarter genetics and that we can improve our soil, so that we can maintain our market share.
“We have got the barbarians on our borders almost with their grain and we need to arm up to preserve our position.”
WAFarmers president Tony York welcomed the announcement, but said it was an expectation that the State invested in the WA grains industry.
He said it was “good common sense” to direct funds towards the grains sector and looked forward to seeing what else was in store for WA farmers in this week’s State Budget.
“We’re very much looking forward to seeing how this government is going to deal with regional development,” Mr York said.
“They’ve put a lot of faith in the fact that they’ve merged Agriculture with the Department of Regional Development so we are waiting to see what our cut of that is, because quite obviously agriculture and regional development quite often go together.”
The announcement was made at Northam last Wednesday, as Ms MacTiernan officially opened the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s (DPIRD) new $11.5m Northern Grains Research Facilities.
The purpose-built centre will be used as a collaborative scientific hub for government, private and university researchers, to address WA production challenges.
Its features include new and upgraded laboratories, glasshouses, controlled environment rooms and irrigated field research plots.
Work at the facilities will focus on agronomy of new varieties and cropping systems for long-term profitability, techniques to increase soil fertility and crop nutrient availability, management of pests, weeds and diseases and genetic evaluation.
Northam-based senior research officer and barley expert Blakely Paynter said the upgraded and extended facilities were already proving a worthwhile investment.
“I’ve used the new irrigation system and I can tell you the soil, now that it has been ameliorated, is a lot more friendly for small plot work,” Mr Paynter said.
“The second thing is the new glass house facility which I’m hoping we can use to do more research, more crop physiology R&D.
“I’m really happy with more space, because we can do more things.”
Mr Paynter said the revamped hub meant DPIRD was well-positioned to enhance its involvement in long-term projects and co-investments with the Grains Research and Development Corporation.
Ms MacTiernan echoed those sentiments and said the facilities would foster a collaborative approach to research, while boosting development in the Avon region.
“These facilities are among the best the nation has to offer in applied agronomic research, which will attract interest and opportunities for collaboration from regional, national and international scientists and agribusinesses,” Ms MacTiernan said.
“The facilities also provide a scientific base to nurture the next generation of grains researchers, with opportunities for tertiary students to work alongside seasoned scientists.
“The new facilities will put Northam on the map as one of Australia’s foremost grains research destinations, potentially attracting participants from far and wide to the benefit of the Avon Valley business community.
“I think that there is a great future in this town and we want to be a part of it and we see this facility as offering attractive job opportunities.”