THE WA Grain industry received its first State Budget boost last week, with the announcement of $24 million in new funding for grains research and development.

The budget commitment will see $14m invested over 2018-19 and $10m over each of the three consecutive years to underpin a long-term model for grain R&D.

The allocation takes total State funding into grains research to about $45m over the next four years, which will be directed towards cropping systems research, genetics and crop protection projects, grain quality and market analysis and capacity building.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said despite difficult budgetary circumstances, the State government recognised the importance of the grains sector and its growing market challenges.

“The grains sector is our second biggest industry after the resources sector, after mining and gas, so it’s pretty important to our economy and very important to our regional economy,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“We know that our grains industry is under a hell of a lot of pressure as we see Argentina and the Black Sea production growing, we’ve got to make sure that we can move ourselves up the value chain, that we can get smarter genetics and that we can improve our soil, so that we can maintain our market share.

“We have got the barbarians on our borders almost with their grain and we need to arm up to preserve our position.”

WAFarmers president Tony York welcomed the announcement, but said it was an expectation that the State invested in the WA grains industry.

He said it was “good common sense” to direct funds towards the grains sector and looked forward to seeing what else was in store for WA farmers in this week’s State Budget.

“We’re very much looking forward to seeing how this government is going to deal with regional development,” Mr York said.

“They’ve put a lot of faith in the fact that they’ve merged Agriculture with the Department of Regional Development so we are waiting to see what our cut of that is, because quite obviously agriculture and regional development quite often go together.”