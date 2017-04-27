GRAINGROWERS are being urged to be mindful that early sowing under wet, warm conditions can reduce the length of efficacy of pre-emergent herbicides.

The warning comes on the back of a trial conducted by the WA No-Tillage Farmers Association (WANTFA) and funded by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), investigating the breakdown of pre-emergent herbicides over time.

The trial results were presented at a GRDC Crop Updates.

WANTFA executive director David Minkey said they suspected certain chemicals decayed faster under particular conditions, but the trial results exceeded his expectations.

He said a clear message from the trial was not to rely on pre-emergent herbicides to provide adequate control under wet conditions when sowing in April.

The trial examined pre-emergent herbicides Sakura, Boxer Gold and TriflurX, which were sprayed onto various bare soil types in Cunderdin on different dates and moisture regimes over a two-year period.

“All the chemicals decayed faster than we anticipated,” Mr Minkey said.

“We did the trial early in the season when the soil was still warm and this contributed to the rate of decay.

“If we put the same applications out in late May, they would last a lot longer.”

Results showed the three herbicides decayed slowly in dry soils, but in wet and warm conditions, the rate of decay was the most rapid.

While all were deemed suitable for dry seeding, due to their persistence in the soil over the six-week period, Sakura had the slowest decay rate.

Sakura, from Bayer, uses the active ingredient pyroxasulfone to control annual ryegrass, barley grass, silver grass, annual phalaris and toad rush, and suppress wild oats (black oats) and brome grass in wheat (not durum wheat), triticale, chickpeas, field peas, lentils and lupins.

“If you are using these pre-emergent herbicides, be aware that Sakura will give you longer protection than Boxer Gold and TriflurX,” Mr Minkey said.

“Sakura offered the most protection of between four to six weeks, but this will also vary with conditions and soil types, so the protection period could potentially be even longer in some situations.