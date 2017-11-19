 

Harvest could reach 13 million tonnes

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
19 Nov, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Beaumont farmer Simon Tiller checks out a 44Y89 variety canola swath as he enters his fourth week of harvesting a 14,000 hectare program.
Beaumont farmer Simon Tiller checks out a 44Y89 variety canola swath as he enters his fourth week of harvesting a 14,000 hectare program. "We were harvesting okay on Sunday until about 5pm when the rain came," he said. "We copped about five millimetres but hopefully we'll be finishing the canola this week. We've also just finished our barley and swinging into wheat and I think it's going to be an

AS harvest gets into full swing across all WA port zones, the outlook for this cropping season continues to improve, with the Grain Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA) revising total State crop production estimates up to 12.3 million tonnes, with potential for 13mt.

It’s a far cry from last year’s record 16.6mt harvest, but close to a 7pc increase on last month’s GIWA estimates and more than a 2mt improvement on August predictions.

GIWA oilseeds council chairman and author of the latest GIWA crop report, Michael Lamond, said with the exception of the north and north eastern Wheatbelt, the 2017 harvest was now shaping up to achieve average results, rather than ordinary.

He attributed the improvement to late September rains and mild temperatures throughout October which had resulted in a favourable end to the growing season and many crops harvested to date yielding “better than they look”.

“There is definitely more upside and 13 million tonnes is not out of the question,” Mr Lamond said.

“October was just unbelievable for grain fill, those mild temperatures mean that you don’t get heat shock and you get large grain and that can add a lot of tonnes in particular on late-sown crops.

“For the grower there’s quite a bit of variability, so it’s hard to estimate but there’s upside in Esperance, there’s upside in Albany West and The Lakes and in West Kwinana there is probably upside as well.”

Wheat has seen the most significant estimate jump, increasing 9.2pc to just below 6.9mt.

Although very little wheat has been harvested across the State so far, the report indicates it is likely grain yields will be higher than they look with low grain protein.

The outcome is predicted to be similar for barley crops, with early deliveries yielding well, but testing low for protein and some regions have reported germ-end stain.

State barley production is now expected to reach close to 3.2mt – a 4.4pc increase on last month’s estimates.

Mr Lamond said indications were that this trend of low-protein grain would continue due to many growers reducing their nitrogen applications throughout the dry winter and before conditions improved to a far greater extent than was expected.

Canola has seen a 4.7pc increased crop prediction to more than 1.3mt, with most growers delivering high quality canola with good oil quality in the high 40s.

Early canola grain yields have been varied with some good yields and some low yields in the same region.

Lupin estimates have been pushed down 3pc to about 373,000 tonnes, due to low grain yields in the north of the State.

Mr Lamond said southern growing regions would make up a greater percentage of the lupin crop tonnage than normal.

“South of the Great Eastern Highway there’s less area planted but they (lupins) really look sensational,” Mr Lamond said.

“They’re fairly short and just full of pods, the gradual finish to the season has meant that they just kept podding and podding.

“We already know the yield is going to be really good but the area is just not there, and a lot of lupins up north there got sprayed out and fallowed for weed control.”

According to the report, oats for grain harvested so far had been good quality though down in yield.

Total oat production for WA is tipped to reach more than 508,000t.

The Kwinana zone has seen the most significant projected production increase, up more than 15pc on last month’s estimates at 5.7mt.

Most of the increase in wheat tonnage estimates for the State has come from the West and South East Kwinana zones.

The Kwinana West region is well into harvesting canola and barley with deliveries so far good, although some protein issues have been reported with most barley struggling to qualify for malt grade.

In the Kwinana East region, wheat tonnage estimates for the eastern region of the zone have increased significantly and are yielding better than expected.

Growers in the Midlands region have had a late start to harvest and can expect a slight increase in expected tonnages for wheat, barley and canola from the zone’s western regions.

Noodle wheat tonnage is expected to struggle to reach 200,000 tonnes in the region.

In the Esperance zone, close to 2.5mt of grain is expected to be delivered.

Mr Lamond said this could be exceeded by 200,000t to 300,000t.

Canola yields have been lower than expected in the zone, with late sclerotinia and blackleg leaf infection believed to have played a role, along with frost.

Barley has yielded well in the zone, although germ-end stain and low protein are limiting malt grade tonnages.

The Geraldton zone is expected to produce close to 1.2mt, with a slight increase in wheat tonnage estimates to 895,000t.

Lupin and canola estimates have been reduced, with early indications of low yields.

There has been little change in the expectations for the Albany zone which is predicting more than 2.9mt in production this harvest.

There is some evidence of frost damage in the western, southern and Lakes region, although much lower than last year.

Mr Lamond said there was much variability in the region which made estimates difficult.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly
Stephanie Sinclair

Stephanie Sinclair

Stephanie Sinclair is a journalist at Farm Weekly.

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
light grey arrow
So when we wish to catch a sheep in our paddocks because it needs treatment of some description.
light grey arrow
Great to see well known identities supporting a grat cause such as Ronald McDonald House in
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables