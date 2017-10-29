 

Harvest deliveries slowly building up

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
29 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
The Albany Zone received its first delivery of the season at the Albany Port last Tuesday.
AS more growers pull their headers out of their sheds to start this season’s harvest, the CBH Group has opened several more bins throughout its network.

As Farm Weekly went to print on Monday, the Esperance Zone had received more than 33,900 tonnes from sites in Munglinup, Cascade, Grass Patch, Beaumont and the Esperance Port.

Most receivals in the zone had been canola, barley and peas.

The Geraldton Zone is also cranking up deliveries with more than 6700t received to Monday, mostly comprised of feed barley, lupins and wheat.

Carnamah received its first load last week, and the Geraldton Port and Mingenew are also taking deliveries.

Northampton and Yuna are expected to open this week.

In the Kwinana Zone, about 650t of canola and barley had been delivered at Kellerberrin.

The Konongorring site is open, and there is expected to deliveries made to Goodlands this week.

The Albany Zone took its first load last Tuesday, and had since received 385t of canola at the Albany Port and Gairdner sites.

The Borden bin is also open for deliveries.

FarmWeekly
Stephanie Sinclair

Stephanie Sinclair

Stephanie Sinclair is a journalist at Farm Weekly.

