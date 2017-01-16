MICHAEL Bestry is hoping strong rainfall received across the State in 2016 will continue next season.

Mick cropped 2200 hectares of wheat and oats across Perenjori, Three Springs and Arrino last year with wife Dee and their three daughters Demi, Amber and Christi.

"It was good to have a winter and to have things return a little bit to how they were in the 1990s," he said.

The higher rainfall contributed to pleasing crops come harvest time.

"We yielded slightly better than average - things have been very ordinary over the past five or six years but we've done better than previously, so I'm happy with that," he said.

Mick planted Bonnie Rock and Mace wheat varieties, and with the help of ongoing fine weather, his daughters driving the header and Dee on the chaser bin, they wrapped up harvest in late December.

Consistent rainfall throughout 2016 also produced plenty of feed for the family's cattle.

"We run about 300 breeders - Santa Gertrudis-Murray Grey crosses - and they had an excellent year," he said.

"It always makes livestock management easier when you've got plenty of cattle feed and the markets are promising."