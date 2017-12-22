 

REGISTRATIONS are now open for the 2018 Grains Research Update that will be held in Perth on February 26 and 27, 2018.

Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Western Regional Panel chairman Peter Roberts is looking forward to the premier event that will be held at Crown Perth.

“The two-day program will showcase the latest research, technology, market development and management innovations to improve the productivity and profitability of the WA grains industry,” Mr Roberts said.

He said the event provided a mix of ‘farm ready’ research results that growers could apply directly to their farming operations, as well as unique perspectives about leading trends in grain production and agriculture.

“With last year’s event attended by more than 600 growers, consultants and other industry stakeholders, it is also an excellent networking opportunity,” Mr Roberts said.

“The grains industry is the main agricultural industry contributing to the WA economy, accounting for more than 50 per cent of the farmgate value of agriculture in the State.”

Mr Roberts said GRDC investment directions, innovation and the impact of new enabling grain breeding technologies for Australian grain growers were some of the themes for keynote speakers.

Martin Abell, Precision Decisions, United Kingdom, will talk about the ground-breaking Hands-Free grain farming project.

“This is run by Harper Adams University in Shropshire and Precision Decisions and aims to be the first in the world to farm a crop exclusively with robots,” Mr Roberts said.

“Its objectives include planting, managing and harvesting a crop with only autonomous vehicles and drones and takes robotic farming to a new level in the UK.

“On the theme of enabling grain breeding technologies, Todd Gaines, Colorado State University in the USA, will address technology developments in global wheat breeding programs.

Haydn Kuchel, Australian Grain Technologies (AGT) and Nicole Jensen, GRDC, will speak about Australia’s progress in accessing all available enabling technologies to fast track grain breeding programs.

Extended focus sessions will include making digital agricultural technologies work for WA grain growers, crop nutrition research priorities and farming systems.

Mr Roberts said the two-day Perth event would be complemented by three one-day GRDC events that will be held in Northampton on Friday, February 23, Darkan on Wednesday, February 28 and Corrigin on Thursday, March 1.

Early-bird registration discounts are available for the Perth event up until Sunday, January 28.

More information. giwa.org.au or grdc.com.au

