TWO and a half years ago Borden farmer Jamie Spence didn’t know he would end up taking over the family farm.

The 29-year-old studied marine science and conservation biology at university, stemming from his love for being outdoors.

“I was living the student life, trying to make something of myself,” Mr Spence said.

With unemployment rates in WA affecting Mr Spence’s career choice in marine science, he completed his diploma of education in a bid to secure work.

“The only thing I could find was full-time volunteer work in the science field, which isn’t sustainable,” he said.

Mr Spence started teaching maths and science at Quairading District High School, which he said wasn’t for him.

“I just did manual labour jobs for a while when I was in Perth and then ended up coming home,” he said.

“I have three younger brothers and one of them had an interest in the farm so I thought I would keep pursuing my own thing and see what he wants to do.”

It wasn’t until his younger brother decided farming wasn’t for him that Mr Spence returned to Borden at the end of 2015 to run the 4812 hectare property.

Coming into farming with only the knowledge he had gained part-time over the years, Mr Spence said he had a lot to learn.

As much as his dad Alan wanted him to return, he was never pushed into it.

Alan is now semi-retired and the farm also has employee Gary Jansen van Vuuren, who has been working for the family for the past 11 years.

Mr Spence said people always ask him if he enjoys farming.

“I think maybe that’s not the right question to ask,” he said.

“I enjoy the lifestyle, but farming itself is a package deal.

“When I said I was coming back to the farm, a few older guys said I must be joking, but I love the country and I like doing manual work.”

Mr Spence’s great grandfather Horatio started the farm in 1951 before handing it to his grandfather who in turn handed it to his dad Alan, who will retire to Albany next year.

Mr Spence said he was still getting his head around the business side of things and having his dad involved was good for the transition.