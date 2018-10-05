AS the field day season draws to a close, the Liebe Group and its members have been reflecting on all the research that has been seen across the region in 2018.

This season, the Liebe Group and its research partners, worked hard to develop trials and research that met the priorities of its members, and were showcased at the 2018 Liebe Group Spring Field Day at Kalannie on September 13.

More than 170 growers and industry representatives travelled to Kalannie for the annual event where they were greeted by a structure (pictured) that had been designed and erected by host growers Rowan and Jorden McCreery and their worker Alex Harms.

This created an exciting talking point for the day, which not only framed the Main Trial Site but also doubled as the social gathering point for all those who attended.

It certainly took the ‘IBC Challenge’ to the next level.

With a little help from mother nature, the Kalannie Main Trial Site had 14 exceptional trials, ranging from nutrition management, impacts of summer herbicides on crop establishment and safety, National Variety Trials (NVT), cultivation demonstrations, crop rotations for low rainfall zones, disease management in wheat, pre-emergent herbicide work and much more.

This year’s Spring Field Day also included bus tours to satellite sites at the Dodd family property at Xantippe and the Nixon family property south of Kalannie.

Attendees were guided through Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) funded projects at these sites including profitable legume break crops, and deep cultivation and incorporation of lime to ameliorate subsoil constraints.

Marquee sessions emphasised the technological path that the agricultural industry is taking, with CSIRO agriculture and food deputy and science director of CSIRO Agriculture and Food Dr Michael Robertson and Rabobank agricultural analyst Wes Lefroy talking to growers about the use of technology to provide transparency, traceability and provenance throughout the entire supply chain.