LANDMARK took over as the exclusive distribution of market-leading adjuvant LI 700 on July 1 this year, under the Loveland Agri Products brand.

Loveland Products is responsible for developing LI 700 (Loveland Industries 700), the first of its kind and number one selling adjuvant in the world.

In Australia, distributed under ‘Loveland Agri Products, the portfolio includes adjuvants, seed treatments and plant nutrition products.

All contain unique technologies that provide innovative solutions to problems across the agricultural industry.

When LI 700 was first introduced into the Australian market in the early 1990s, it quickly established itself as a dominant product in the adjuvant space.

Although demand for the technology has resulted in many imitators, unique formulation technology and quality ingredients separate LI 700 from its competitors.

The technology within LI 700 is Leci- Tech which aids in drift reduction, droplet retention and increased penetration.

Its acidification properties reduce spray solution pH, prevent pesticide degradation and maximise performance.

The Leci- Tech technology within LI 700 has been enhanced in recent years to cover different market needs.

An extension of LI 700 is the product Liberate, a non-ionic surfactant that is odourless, pH neutral and contains 40 per cent more lecithin than LI 700.

Along with other components, Liberate gives superior drift reduction and leaf penetration ability.

Leci-Tech technology within all Loveland adjuvant products, presents to growers a tried and trusted adjuvant range, ideal to use with commonly applied products for a variety of needs.

Landmark provides growers with global technology, available locally.