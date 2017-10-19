GRAIN crops across the State have benefitted from September rain and cooler conditions have been ideal for grain fill according to the Grain Industry Association of WA’s latest Crop Report, released last Friday.

The latest crop estimates puts the 2017 harvest total at 11.531 million tonnes.

The report said frost did not have the same impact on crops this year as it did last year, except for some areas of the Great Southern region.

Production estimates across all crops have increased by more than five per cent from September and overall estimates are up 12.4 per cent.

Grain size and weight is likely to be very good due to the mild conditions over spring and with minimal impact from frost.

Cereal grain protein is likely to be lower than normal due to the unexpected soft finish to the season.

Wheat and barley tonnages are now predicted to achieve closer to historical levels, resulting in a significant turnaround from just a few months ago.

Canola tonnage is going to be close to historical levels, however average grain yields are likely to be lower than normal due mainly to the poor start carrying through to the end of the season.

Oil percentages are likely to be good due to cooler temperatures during the grain fill period.

Lupin tonnages will be down and it is expected much of the production will be kept on-farm.

Oat production for grain and hay will be down this year with much of the oats for grain expected to be retained on-farm.

Field peas have not been impacted by frost as has been the case in the past few years and there is noticeably more alternative grain legumes being trialled across the State, although tonnages are low at present.

The rains in September and cooler conditions over the past month in the north of the State have combined to improve the total grain production estimate for the Geraldton port zone by around 12 per cent.

It is now clear that 2017 will not be as bad as 2006 and 2007 for the zone.

Crops in the Midlands, part of the Kwinana zone, have benefited from the rain and cool conditions in the past month but grain yields for all grains will be below average, except in the western strip close to the coast where grain yields could be average or just below average.