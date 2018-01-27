 

Maps to boost lupin breeding technologies

27 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Grains Research and Development Corporation senior regional manager Charlie Thorn (left) and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) senior research officer Hua'an Yang, managing director research, development and innovation Mark Sweetingham and principal research officer Chengdao Li with a DNA sequencer.
Grains Research and Development Corporation senior regional manager Charlie Thorn (left) and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) senior research officer Hua'an Yang, managing director research, development and innovation Mark Sweetingham and principal research officer Chengdao Li with a DNA sequencer.

ADVANCES in the performance of future lupin varieties are set to take a significant leap forward, with the development of two new molecular maps to aid plant breeding.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) has updated the ultra-high density consensus genetic map, in addition to developing a physical map for narrow-leafed lupins.

DPIRD’s research and collaborations, with the support of the Grains Research and Development Corporation, have established Australia as a world leader in lupin molecular genetics.

DPIRD senior research officer Huaan Yang said the two maps would provide plant breeders with greater confidence in the accuracy of the data used to produce new high-performance lupins, tailored to the environment.

“The dense, high quality data in the genetic and physical lupin maps provides the fundamental building blocks from which to develop new higher yielding varieties with greater resistance to pests and diseases,” Dr Yang said.

“This new genetic data will boost future lupin breeding technology, delivering a resource to integrate genomic selection into lupin breeding that is on-par with breeding approaches in other mainstream international food crops.”

The latest developments build on an initial draft lupin genome sequence published in 2013 and the comparative genomes of another 18 lupin lines that were re-sequenced in 2015.

The updated ultra-high density consensus genetic map incorporated DPIRD’s previous work, as well as research by The University of WA, the CSIRO and from Poland.

Dr Yang said the ultra-high density genetic map was far more detailed than previous versions, providing plant breeders with greatly enhanced tools to work with genes of breeding interest.

“We have discovered 19,000 new molecular markers across the lupin genome, which, when integrated with data from previous maps, has enabled us to establish a more dense and complex genetic map for lupins, comprising more than 34,500 markers,” Dr Yang said.

“The quality of this map is particularly high, as the DNA sequence for each of those markers has been located on the genome sequence assembly – physically within the chromosomes.”

DPIRD researchers, working with scientists at Murdoch University and the Beijing Genome Institute, used the ultra-high genetic map to update the physical map of lupins.

“While the genetic map provides ‘signposts’ to the molecular markers and the approximate distances between genetic traits, the physical map goes to the next level to provide the actual distance along the DNA sequence for each chromosome,” Dr Yang said.

“The new maps will enable plant breeders to use molecular marker technology to pinpoint the genes that determine key traits with greater applicability and precision – enhancing the potential development of new varieties.”

p More information:visit agric.wa.gov.au and search for lupin.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables