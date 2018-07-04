 

Mobile research labs to drive grains research capacity

04 Jul, 2018 08:23 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan (seated front) with Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development staff and the new mobile research vans. Photograph by Peter Maloney.
Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan (seated front) with Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development staff and the new mobile research vans. Photograph by Peter Maloney.

WA grains research has gone up a gear with the acquisition of two mobile research laboratories to accelerate production gains.

The State government has invested $175,000 in the purpose-built labs that will improve efficiency and enhance the quality of research in the field by Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s staff across the grainbelt.

The tow-along vehicles have been fitted out with generators and photovoltaic cells to run scientific equipment, as well as specialised storage cabinets and washing facilities, while the larger van also has a freezer, drying oven and a fume cupboard.

The new units will help scientists from different disciplines to undertake sampling and analysis in the field before plant material begins to decay or soil samples are disturbed, improving the integrity of the research while also reducing travel costs.

The mobile laboratories can also be used to assist plant pest and disease diagnosis in grain crops.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the mobile labs were built with flexibility in mind so they could be used for a range of different purposes by researchers out in the field.

“This new acquisition builds on the investment in the recently opened $11.5 million Northam Grains Research Facilities, a state-of-the-art scientific hub, to advance crop production and profitability in WA,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“The vans will be seen on WA roads throughout the grainbelt as scientists undertake crucial research in the field, at departmental facilities and with grower groups and other collaborators.

“These significant investments will ensure WA remains ahead of the game in grains research, underpinning job growth across the State.”

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
YAAAY - " Diversification " was necessary in the late 1980's. "Transition " is what is needed
light grey arrow
We all know this is just political rhetoric verses a Liberal Federal government and a Labor
light grey arrow
Time for the industry to stop shifting blame on to everyone else and take responsibility for
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables