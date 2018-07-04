WA grains research has gone up a gear with the acquisition of two mobile research laboratories to accelerate production gains.

The State government has invested $175,000 in the purpose-built labs that will improve efficiency and enhance the quality of research in the field by Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s staff across the grainbelt.

The tow-along vehicles have been fitted out with generators and photovoltaic cells to run scientific equipment, as well as specialised storage cabinets and washing facilities, while the larger van also has a freezer, drying oven and a fume cupboard.

The new units will help scientists from different disciplines to undertake sampling and analysis in the field before plant material begins to decay or soil samples are disturbed, improving the integrity of the research while also reducing travel costs.

The mobile laboratories can also be used to assist plant pest and disease diagnosis in grain crops.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the mobile labs were built with flexibility in mind so they could be used for a range of different purposes by researchers out in the field.

“This new acquisition builds on the investment in the recently opened $11.5 million Northam Grains Research Facilities, a state-of-the-art scientific hub, to advance crop production and profitability in WA,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“The vans will be seen on WA roads throughout the grainbelt as scientists undertake crucial research in the field, at departmental facilities and with grower groups and other collaborators.

“These significant investments will ensure WA remains ahead of the game in grains research, underpinning job growth across the State.”