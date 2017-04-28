WA grain growers are advised to plan their 2017 cropping program carefully, with below average rainfall forecast during the growing season.

There is consistency between 10 out of 11 Australian and international climate forecasts, with none expecting wetter than normal conditions for April to June, suggesting greater confidence in the outlook.

Department of Agriculture and Food research officer Meredith Guthrie said the strong agreement between models was unusual, especially early in the season.

Dr Guthrie said the forecast was driven by the combined effect of a predicted El Nino event and the emergence of a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) by August, which is historically associated with below average rainfall.

“In past years where an El Nino and a positive IOD have occurred together, the negative impact on rainfall became stronger in the south west and southern parts of WA,” she said

DAFWA research officer David Ferris said the outlook for drier conditions, combined with varying amounts of sub-soil moisture across the regions due to widespread summer rainfall, could make it tricky for growers to roll out their cropping programs.

“Plant available soil moisture is less in the Northern Agricultural region compared with the Central and South Coast regions, where soil moisture levels are high,” Mr Ferris said.

“Those areas with good soil moisture levels can still anticipate above average yields, in spite of the projected forecast for below average rainfall, provided crops emerge early or are sown into moist soils in May.

“Growers that took the opportunity to deep rip compacted soils after summer rain will also benefit from crop roots accessing more of the soil profile this season.”

Dr Ferris cautioned that early, wet-seeding opportunities for canola had largely passed, as the soil surface had dried out, except where storms had occurred.

“Canola growers should not to be tempted to chase soil moisture by seeding deeper than one centimetre, as results from early sown canola trials have consistently shown less emergence and lower yields with increased seeding depth,” he said.