THE recently-released barley variety guide includes a new section on best management agronomy to assist growers to optimise production and profits, alongside updated information on existing and new lines.

The 2018 Barley variety sowing guide for Western Australia has been produced by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), with support from the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).

It draws on results from DPIRD’s agronomy trials from across the grainbelt, the GRDC’s National Variety Trials (NVT) and information from commercial breeders and agronomists.

DPIRD officer Georgia Trainor said the inclusion of the best management agronomy section would assist growers to cultivate the right barley variety in the right environment, with appropriate management to meet market requirements.

The guide provides updated details about current malt and feed barley varieties, as well as the new varieties LG Malstar and RGT Planet which remain as feed types, pending malting accreditation processes.

It also features variety yield comparisons, disease resistance ratings, herbicide tolerance data and agronomic attributes of malt and feed varieties.

For more information go to agric.wa.gov.au and search for barley guides