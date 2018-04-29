A NEW agricultural information technology business is confident its package of products will allow farmers to transform the way they manage on-farm grain storage and marketing programs.

Caile Ditterich, chief executive and co-founder of BlockGrain, said the start-up would suit growers looking to better administer their on-farm grain stocks.

Founded in 2015, BlockGrain is a software solutions business that allows farmers, brokers and logistic companies to track grain at harvest and through the supply chain to consumers using block chain technology.

It enables farmers to create, manage and track commodity contracts, including invoices, payments and inventory, in a single, mobile application.

Mr Ditterich said the system was built to be used on mobile phones, which could record and input data from taking grain from the paddock to executing a contract with an end user.

He said a truck driver taking grain from a farm would register cartage and delivery details through a phone.

“You know your booking details, where your truck driver is heading and what they have to deliver, the receival docket is integrated with growers and brokers so everyone is up to date about what grain is where,” Mr Ditterich said.

“It’s a solution for everything in the supply chain management from the farmgate to the end user.”

Aside from these headline applications, Mr Ditterich said the BlockGrain concept featured other assets he felt farmers would appreciate.

“For instance, you can have complete traceability down to a load level,” he said.

“It will allow growers to know exactly what quality grain they have in storage and where, even down to where in the silo bag the higher or lower protein portions should be sitting.”

“The technology means you can get an accurate idea of exactly what quality grain you are outloading even allowing for load variability in the storage facility.”

Mr Ditterich said this would help farmers blend to create the arbitrage opportunities that have, by and large, been the province of the large bulk handlers in the past.