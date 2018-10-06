RESEARCHERS behind a new harvest management analysis tool have been named as winners of one of Curtin University’s most coveted prizes at the 2018 Curtinnovation awards.

Professor Ryan Loxton and his academic team from Curtin University were recipients of this year’s business and law award for their project with WA company Global Grain Handling Solutions.

The software tool was developed over seven months last year and uses mathematical modelling to access financial outcomes of various on-farm decisions made throughout the harvest period.

Global Grain Handling Solutions managing director Luke Gamble said his company got in touch with Mr Loxton’s team to assess the value of decision-making scenarios at harvest.

Mr Gamble said the tool allowed growers to input more than 60 variables – such as weather conditions, crop types, commodity prices, machinery and transport availability – to explore their most economical harvest options.

“For a farmer it’s actually a really good decision-making tool to look at how they could change their operations and what true affect it has on total supply chain cost,” Mr Gamble said.

“It takes into account turnaround times of vehicles, opening hours at CBH, distances and all of those sorts of things and it basically spits out what the additional profitability for the farm is – total value and then in dollars per tonne.

“A farmer can look at it and say ‘if I bought another header and I got the crop off quicker, would that actually quantify to additional profitability, or if I invested in another truck and reduced turnaround times, what effect does that have on my farms profitability?’”

Mr Loxton, an applied mathematician, said although the software dealt with a range of complex variables, its straightforward spreadsheet design allowed growers to easily utilise the tool and predict the outcomes of their decisions.

By using the computer programming and mathematical expertise of university researchers in combination with Mr Gamble’s agricultural knowledge, Mr Loxton said the final product was something that could bring substantive positive outcomes to growers.