 

OK to use retained OP canola seed: DAFWA

20 Apr, 2017 10:10 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
DAFWA senior research officer Mark Seymour inspects a trial of retained canola seed at Wittenoom Hills in July 2016. DAFWA trials have confirmed there is no detriment to yields and oil content from using retained OP seed.
Trial results at Grass Patch in 2016, for example, showed little difference in crop establishment ra
DAFWA senior research officer Mark Seymour inspects a trial of retained canola seed at Wittenoom Hills in July 2016. DAFWA trials have confirmed there is no detriment to yields and oil content from using retained OP seed.

CANOLA growers can rest assured that sowing retained seed from open pollinated (OP) varieties will have no deleterious effect on crop performance.

Field trials by the Department of Agriculture and Food WA (DAFWA) have shown no negative impact on establishment, yield or oil content in comparison to fresh OP commercial seed.

OPs are the most widely sown canola type in Western Australia, with the popular variety, Bonito, accounting for 38 per cent of plantings in 2016.

Trials in 2015 and 2016 in the south east of the grainbelt, at Wittenoom Hills and Grass Patch, compared the performance of Bonito seed retained for one generation (F2) and two generations (F3) against commercial seed, sown at a rate of 40 plants per metre square.

DAFWA development officer Jackie Bucat said the results from each seed type were very similar.

“Trial results at Grass Patch in 2016, for example, showed little difference in crop establishment rates, with commercial Bonito seed achieving 65 per cent, while F2 seed was 71pc and F3 74pc,” Ms Bucat said.

“The subsequent yield results were also comparative, with the commercial Bonito seed yielding 1.46 tonnes per hectare, while the F2 seed yielded 1.42t/ha, the F3 seed achieved 1.41t/ha.

“The oil percentage of the three seed types was also consistent, with no significant differences between generations.”

There was no significant difference in the gross margins of the different seed types.

“An economic analysis found a gross margin for the F2 seed was $607 gross margin, while the F3 was $597, in comparison to the commercial seed margin of $578,” Ms Bucat said.

“The results in 2016 at Grass Patch and Wittenoom Hills were consistent with previous experiments conducted in WA and eastern Australia, giving growers the scientific evidence to have confidence in using retained OP seed.”

However, Ms Bucat warned growers who were intending to use retained seed to have it subjected to a germination test, to ensure its performance.

“Stored canola is more sensitive to heat and moisture than cereals, so it is an important risk management strategy to send a sample to the DAFWA Diagnostic Laboratory Services team to make sure it is going to perform as expected,” she said.

Ms Bucat also suggested grading any retained seed, as DAFWA trials have shown small seed does not always perform as well as seed greater than 1.8 millimetres in diameter.

“A trial at Mingenew in 2016 found that small OP seeds (less than 370,000 seeds per kilogram), had a 50pc lower establishment rate, 16pc yield reduction and a 23pc gross margin reduction compared with plots sown with larger seeds of 230,000 seeds/kg,” she said.

“As a result, it would be wise for growers to get their seed graded to ensure they sow medium to large sized seed that will enhance crop establishment.”

For more information about seeking a germination test from DAFWA Diagnostic Laboratory Services visit agric.wa.gov.au and search for ‘canola germination test’ or call 9368 3721.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

The KPCA Ruralco Field day and Conference The KPCA held its inaugural KPCA Ruralco annual Field day and Innovation Conference in Onslow.
Out and about at clearing sales See who has been at recent clearing sales across WA.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Absolutely agreed. Chinese demand for high-quality protein is increasing, as is demand from
light grey arrow
Agree that we need to improve opportunity and outcome for our bush kids. We also need to find
light grey arrow
I have one comment to make and that is that while the grillo is good on slopes it has no
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables