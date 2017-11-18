GRAIN deliveries through the CBH Network remained slow and steady last week after many growers were forced to park their headers when isolated showers passed though much of the WA Grainbelt.
According to CBH’s latest harvest report, total tonnages received through the co-operative’s four port zones were about 35 per cent lower than the same time last year, passing the one million tonne mark last Tuesday, November 8 and reaching 1.5mt mark by the end of the week.
While deliveries in both Albany and Esperance picked up the pace, the Kwinana and Geraldton zones were yet to get into full swing due to patchy rain.
By the end of Thursday last week the Kwinana zone had received 388,000 tonnes of grain for the year, with 320,000 tonnes delivered within the week.
Kwinana zone manager Andrew Mencshelyi said deliveries slowed down significantly after several storms crossed through the zone on Wednesday.
Mr Mencshelyi said growers in regions surrounding Moora, Bindi Bindi, Mcleavie, Ballidu, Tammin, Narembeen and Bruce Rock had been affected by isolated showers, with some reporting hail damage.
“It just means the tonnes come in very slowly, we’re sort of getting 100,000 tonnes across the zone each day when usually we can get up to 150,000 tonnes to 170,000 tonnes when things get going,” Mr Mencshelyi said.
“We worked out last week we were about a week behind where we were last year at the same time, but we’re probably now two weeks behind –everyone is thinking that we’ll be going well past Christmas.”
Mr Mencshelyi said he expected sprouted grain could become an issue for farmers who had been affected by multiple rain events.
“We’re definitely keeping an eye out for it, some growers had three rainfall events in four days so they will definitely be suspect to sprouted grain.”
The Kwinana zone manager said growers were delivering a range of different grain due to variation in ripening times across the region.
Overall, Mr Mencshelyi said canola quality had been good across the zone, while low protein had been an issue for cereal growers.
“As a rule canola is pretty good – oil is between 45 and 50 per cent, yield is down a little bit,” he said.
“Barley protein is low, there’s a little bit of germ end staining around the place and some places have got some screenings issues.
“Wheat is the same, a mixed bag in proteinl.”
Mr Mencshelyi said the Kwinana zone was expecting a 5mt crop this year, which although well below last year’s record 7.5mt harvest remained a “good average” year.
“It was looking pretty poor a couple of months ago, we were probably looking at 3.5mt, so it’s picked up a lot in the past eight to 10 weeks.”
The Geraldton zone received just over 253,000t throughout the seven days to the end of last Thursday, with the total deliveries sitting at 351,000t.
Geraldton zone manager Duncan Gray said all sites within the zone were now open and receiving grain, although rain had slowed down operations over the past week.
“We were slightly interrupted with thunderstorms during the week but should see some good weather over the next few days,” Mr Gray said.
“Canola is over halfway through estimate levels while lupins are very slow.
“Barley is a fair way through and wheat now is also a third of the way through.”
More favourable weather in the Esperance zone saw deliveries pushed to just under 600,000t for the year.
Esperance zone manager Mick Daw said more than 330,000t had been delivered in the week to Thursday, November 9, with many growers beginning to harvest wheat and barley crops.
“Many growers have now moved onto cereals which are yielding exceptionally well,” Mr Daw said.
“Canola deliveries are starting to slow down and with another few good days of weather forecast we are expecting some large tonnages to be delivered.”
The Albany zone received 105,700 tonnes in the week to last Thursday to take total receivals for the year to 119,000 tonnes.
At the same date last year, zone receivals were 56,000 tonnes.
Albany zone manager Greg Thornton said canola and barley continued to be the main grain received with samples starting to come in for oats and wheat.
He said quality of canola had been good with oil averaging around the 46pc range, although some frost damage was evident leading to downgrades.
The majority of barley received had been feed largely due to variety and chemical declarations.
“Most sites in the zone are now open and with favourable harvest conditions we expect to see harvest ramp up further over the next week,” Mr Thornton said.