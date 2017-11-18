GRAIN deliveries through the CBH Network remained slow and steady last week after many growers were forced to park their headers when isolated showers passed though much of the WA Grainbelt.

According to CBH’s latest harvest report, total tonnages received through the co-operative’s four port zones were about 35 per cent lower than the same time last year, passing the one million tonne mark last Tuesday, November 8 and reaching 1.5mt mark by the end of the week.

While deliveries in both Albany and Esperance picked up the pace, the Kwinana and Geraldton zones were yet to get into full swing due to patchy rain.

By the end of Thursday last week the Kwinana zone had received 388,000 tonnes of grain for the year, with 320,000 tonnes delivered within the week.

Kwinana zone manager Andrew Mencshelyi said deliveries slowed down significantly after several storms crossed through the zone on Wednesday.

Mr Mencshelyi said growers in regions surrounding Moora, Bindi Bindi, Mcleavie, Ballidu, Tammin, Narembeen and Bruce Rock had been affected by isolated showers, with some reporting hail damage.

“It just means the tonnes come in very slowly, we’re sort of getting 100,000 tonnes across the zone each day when usually we can get up to 150,000 tonnes to 170,000 tonnes when things get going,” Mr Mencshelyi said.

“We worked out last week we were about a week behind where we were last year at the same time, but we’re probably now two weeks behind –everyone is thinking that we’ll be going well past Christmas.”

Mr Mencshelyi said he expected sprouted grain could become an issue for farmers who had been affected by multiple rain events.

“We’re definitely keeping an eye out for it, some growers had three rainfall events in four days so they will definitely be suspect to sprouted grain.”

The Kwinana zone manager said growers were delivering a range of different grain due to variation in ripening times across the region.

Overall, Mr Mencshelyi said canola quality had been good across the zone, while low protein had been an issue for cereal growers.