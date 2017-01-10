THE final tally is still out for South Stirlings grower Derek Curwen but he has been "pleasantly surprised" with how the harvest has gone after an extremely wet season.

"We had big holes in our paddocks filled with water during the season, so we are happy where we finished," he said.

Derek cropped 6900 hectares this season, with canola and barley the mainstays and about 400ha of wheat.

Harvest started on November 10 and the family has been busy cleaning up after finishing in mid December.

"It's hard to say what the final number is as we have grain in a number of sheds that we're delivering into Albany now, but it looks like we have had a good finish."