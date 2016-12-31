NEWDEGATE farmer Bill Lloyd will be sticking to his 2016 winning formula next season, after another above-average season.

With an early November start to harvest, Bill and wife Roz were pleased to finish their program by early December.

Bill cropped roughly 1500 hectares this year, with 800ha of wheat, 500ha of barley and the remainder planted to canola.

He said despite some frost damage, he was happy with the season.

"We had a bit of frost damage - about 20 per cent - but we can't complain," Bill said.

"With the wheat, we put in Mace and Scepter and that seemed to go well, averaging about 2.6 tonne per hectare.

"The Latrobe barley averaged about 3.7t/ha, and the Bonito canola went about 1.7t/ha.

"We were happy with canola oils, they were sitting at about 45 per cent."

It was also a positive year for the Lloyd's 2000 sheep.

"The sheep went well this year, the wool clip was up so we were happy with that," he said.

"We've had pleasing results so we won't be changing too much next year."