KUNUNOPPIN grower Peter Waters was completing the last 90 hectares of harvest when Farm Weekly called last week.

This marks the end of Peter's 6500ha cropping program for the year, growing a mix of wheat, canola, barley and oats.

It has been a straightforward harvest with few delays and no breakdowns since starting on October 27 although Peter said this year was the furthest the family had travelled to deliver grain to CBH which was "a bit of a concern".

"Besides that and the two harvest bans, we've had a really good run this year," Peter said.

"Across the board we're pretty happy with how it has gone and the proteins have been good."

He said frost had taken its toll with some damage across all crops but the quality had remained strong with his Mace and Calingiri wheat going H2, APW1 and APW2 grades.

This year he also bulked up new Spartacus barley for 2017, which he said went "very very well".

"It's had some mixed reports on how it went in the district but we are very happy with it and it had a great colour," he said.

"We just hope to see it step up beyond feed grade into malt."

Next year Peter is considering increasing canola plantings but would wait to see how the start of the 2017 season shaped up.

"We've looked at what we want to do and canola is in the program but if the season isn't there it'll get dropped."