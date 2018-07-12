WHEAT researchers have discovered a combination of genes that provide resistance to the significant fungal disease Stagonospora nodorum blotch (SNB) in WA varieties.

The discovery was made as part of a research project by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and the State Agricultural Biotechnology Centre at Murdoch University, with funding from the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).

SNB costs WA growers about $108 million annually, due to leaf death and reduced grain fill – particularly in high rainfall areas and wet years.

DPIRD research officer Michael Francki and his team have been evaluating germplasm, including United States’ winter wheat, Australian lines and other international wheat lines.

Dr Francki said field trials at DPIRD’s Northam and Katanning research facilities helped researchers to identify resistant genes.

“We have found two or three genes from different wheat donors, when crossed with Australian lines and selected using DNA markers, expressed good levels of resistance to SNB at Northam and Katanning,” Dr Francki said.

“As these are all minor genes, we expect a stronger resistance response to SNB when they are employed in combination as a group of two or three.”

DPIRD recently planted additional field trials in the new netted field plots at its Northam grains research facilities, as well as its Manjimup Research Facility, where conditions are expected to be more conducive to the SNB pathogen.

“The resistant genes have been combined and selected using conventional breeding technology, in combinations of one, two and three genes into several WA varieties,” he said.

“The plan now is to evaluate their performance in multiple environments and successive year trials.

“We expect the results to give us an insight into how the different gene combinations perform and the relative gains to be achieved in different WA production environments.”

DPIRD has also provided the genetic markers and germplasm to commercial wheat breeding companies to accelerate their use in the development of new varieties.