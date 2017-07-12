 

Review puts end to Hindmarsh segregation

MEGAN CECHNER
12 Jul, 2017 11:47 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

BARLEY variety Hindmarsh will no longer be segregated for the 2018/19 harvest as part of the barley rationalisation plan being undertaken by the Grains Industry Association of WA (GIWA) barley council.

About 45 industry members, growers and the council met last week to discuss the plan which would see a reduction in barley varieties segregated during harvest.

The long-term aim of the council is to rationalise the number of varieties segregated to two major varieties per port zones, with limited segregations on offer for minor, new or niche malt varieties.

GIWA barley council chairman and Beaumont grower Lyndon Mickel said while Hindmarsh would remain classified as a Food Barley variety, growers would have to either accept a downgrade to Feed when delivering or liaise directly with a marketer to organise other delivery options.

He said there were seven barley varieties currently grown in WA, with the potential for another two varieties – Spartacus and Compass – to be accredited by March, 2018.

“The decision to rationalise the varieties grown is for a couple of different reasons,” he said.

“Firstly, if we can minimise the amount of segregations at CBH sites at harvest, it maximises the room available.

“Secondly, if we can get critical mass of a variety, it will help in the ability to market it and potentially in getting better prices for it too.

“It is a challenge – we want to maintain supply of good varieties while accepting new varieties that have better agronomic and malting features that the growers want.

“It’s not easy and we are never going to please everyone, but the better the varieties, the more chance of it staying around for longer.”

In the Geraldton zone, La Trobe and Scope will have limited segregation for both the 2017/18 and 2018/19 harvest.

In the western Kwinana zone Bass, Baudin, La Trobe and Scope will have varied levels of segregation, while La Trobe and Scope will be the only two varieties with segregation for the next two harvests.

In the northern Albany zone six malt varieties excluding Hindmarsh will have various levels of segregation.

In the southern area, there will be no segregation for Baudin and Scope in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

In Esperance there will be no segregation for Bass in the 2018/19 harvest and various segregation levels of Baudin, Flinders, Grainger and La Trobe.

Mr Mickel said he hoped to see the rationalisation plan promote discussions with growers about the varieties they grow.

“The Barley Rationalisation Plan is flexible and allows growers more input through further discussions at their local CBH Bin meetings prior to harvest, as to what varieties are segregated at their local site,” he said.

“The plan is essentially a guide and communication tool for the industry, getting growers to talk amongst themselves, to see what their neighbours are growing but also for growers to talk to CBH to give them the opportunity to plan better for harvest.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
I went to the State barrier fence coastal - end yesterday - and was appalled at the state of
light grey arrow
The days of DAFWA having the bulk of GRDC funding in WA are long gone, they can't even
light grey arrow
In a domestic market situation I can see why this would be supported but in a 90% export market
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables